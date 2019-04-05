South Florida Beats DePaul 77-65 in Game 3 to Win 2019 CBI Championship

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The University of South Florida Bulls defeated the DePaul Blue Demons 77-65 at McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago on Friday night, claiming the 2019 College Basketball Invitational Championship.

Sophomore guard David Collins led the way for USF with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

DePaul was without senior guard Eli Cain, who dislocated his elbow and wrist in Game 2, but got back redshirt sophomore guard Devin Gage after he was cleared from a head injury. Gage started the game and tied Collins to lead all scorers with 19 points.

The Bulls held a 37-20 lead at the 6:22 mark in the first half, but DePaul ripped off a 14-2 run to make it a much more manageable 39-34 at halftime. The Blue Demons kept it close for the majority of the second half, but were unable to gain a lead before USF pulled away again—this time, for good.

A third game was needed to decide the tournament's champion after DePaul tied the series with a 100-96 overtime victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. This is USF's first CBI championship.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.