Alexa Bliss Wants Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte WrestleMania Winner

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

As the host of WrestleMania 35, Alexa Bliss will be watching Sunday's action intensely. One match in particular will grab Bliss' attention.

"My plan is, you know, whoever wins that women's main event, that's who I got my eyes on," she said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are wrestling in a Triple Threat match for both the Raw and SmackDown Live women's titles to close out WrestleMania. Bliss wasn't afraid to say she has a preference for the outcome.

"Charlotte Flair is who I'm rooting for, and that's who I want to happen," she said. "Because you know, I feel like with the story and how everything is going on, the other two, you know, have gotten a little cocky, and I feel like the Queen is the one who can humble them."

Bliss acknowledged in January she had been out of action after suffering a concussion. She returned at the 2019 Royal Rumble on Jan. 27, entering the 30-women Battle Royal. One night later, she teamed with Mickie James in a defeat to Nia Jax and Tamina on Raw.

That loss is the last time Bliss stepped in the ring. Last month, she shot down a rumor she was nursing another injury:

Bliss has remained a weekly fixture on Raw by hosting "A Moment of Bliss." The fact she's already looking toward a possible title match after WrestleMania would seemingly indicate she's on her way back to the squared circle.