Former Marlins SP Dan Straily Signs 1-Year Contract with Orioles

John Raoux/Associated Press

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Friday.

Baltimore designated infielder Drew Jackson for assignment in a corresponding roster move to open up a 40-man roster spot.

The Marlins released Straily less than a week before Opening Day.

"We pursued Dan Straily immediately once he became available," Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. "He is the type of accomplished MLB starter who will stabilize our pitching staff. We are hoping to work him into our rotation soon."

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Straily had "a few" MLB offers before choosing the Orioles.

Straily is coming off a season in which he went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA. However, he was limited to 23 starts after starting the year on the injured list because of a right forearm strain and missing nearly the final month with an oblique injury.

The 30-year-old went 1-0 with a 5.94 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in five spring starts this year. He allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 19 hits while striking out 14 in 16.2 innings of Grapefruit League action.

The Oakland Athletics drafted Straily in the 24th round in 2009, but his career gained new life in 2016 when the Cincinnati Reds claimed him prior to the season. The right-hander established career bests in innings pitched (191.1), wins (14) and ERA (3.76). The Reds, looking to add young talent for a rebuild, traded him following the season to the Marlins in a deal that landed 2019 Opening Day starter Luis Castillo.

Oddly enough, this won't be the first time Straily wears an Orioles uniform in his baseball career:

Baltimore's rotation ranks 18th in baseball with a 3.34 ERA through seven games.