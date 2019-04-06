Alex Caruso's Career-High 32 Leads Lakers to Win over Lou Williams, Clippers

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are already eliminated from the playoff picture, they can play spoiler for other teams with postseason aspirations. That's what they did Friday, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 at Staples Center.

With Friday's loss, the Clippers are now only a half-game ahead of the seventh-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and one game up on the eighth-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

With Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and LeBron James all out for what's left of the season, Alex Caruso led the short-handed Lakers with a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes.

Lou Williams had 18 points off the bench in a losing effort for the Clippers, while Danilo Gallinari finished with 27 points and six rebounds.

        

What's Next?

The Lakers host the Utah Jazz on Sunday and then the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday in their final games. The Clippers hit the road for a difficult contest against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at Oracle Arena and then play the Jazz at Staples Center on Wednesday. The latter matchup could impact the middle of the Western Conference playoff field.

