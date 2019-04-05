EPL Table: Friday's Week 33 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah ended his goal-scoring drought for Liverpool on Friday as his brilliant solo effort earned the Reds a 3-1 win at Southampton.

After goals from Shane Long and Naby Keita in the first period, the Egyptian struck at the end of a searing run on the counter-attack. Jordan Henderson was on hand to add a third late on, putting Liverpool back on top of the table by two points.

Manchester City will not have the chance to respond to the result this weekend, as they are in FA Cup action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The standout fixture of the Premier League weekend sees Arsenal take on Everton at Goodison Park, while Chelsea face West Ham United on Monday in a London derby.

Here is the updated Premier League table after Liverpool’s win Friday, a look at the rest of the weekend’s fixtures and a preview of what’s still to come in Week 33.

Premier League Table

(Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 33, +55, 82

2. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

4. Arsenal 31, +26, 63

5. Chelsea 32, +21, 63



6. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

8. Watford 32, 0, 46

9. Leicester 32, -1, 44

10. Everton 32, +3, 43

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Bournemouth 32, -15, 38

13. Crystal Palace 32, -5, 36

14. Newcastle United 31, -11, 35

15. Brighton 31, -14, 33

16. Southampton 32, -17, 33

17. Burnley 32, -22, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 32, -41, 14

Week 33 Fixtures

Friday, April 5

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Saturday, April 6

Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday, April 7

Everton vs. Arsenal

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham United

Friday Recap

Liverpool got off to an awful start in this fixture, with Southampton far the superior side throughout the opening exchanges. Long gave the hosts the lead, capitalising on a mix-up in the Reds defence.

As relayed by football writer Richard Jolly, the Irishman has been far from prolific at St Mary’s in recent years:

Eventually, the Reds did settle down and started to get a foothold in the game. Chances came as such.

With that in mind, when they did equalise, it wasn’t a huge surprise, with Keita’s header deflecting off a Southampton defender and beyond the grasp of Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

While the Guinea international wheeled away celebrating his goal for the club, the Southampton players complained about an offside in the buildup. Replays showed they were vindicated in their arguments:

Liverpool struggled to get going in the second half until Klopp introduced Henderson and James Milner from the bench.

It was Salah’s moment of magic that put the game back in their hands, though. The Southampton defence backed off as the forward strode forward on the counter, allowing him to pick his spot and send the Liverpool fans wild.

For Salah, it brought up a half-century of Liverpool goals in the top flight:

As Southampton pushed forward in search of an equaliser, the visitors capitalised again, with Roberto Firmino keeping a cool head to set up Henderson for a tap-in to secure a huge win for the Reds.

Weekend Preview

With FA Cup semi-finals being played at Wembley this weekend, the Premier League schedule is a reduced one.

The standout match will see an improved Everton take on a red-hot Arsenal team, as the Gunners look to go back to third in the table with a win at Goodison Park.

Unai Emery’s team are in excellent form at the moment, having won five and drawn one of their last six Premier League matches. On Monday, goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette were enough to see them to a win over Newcastle, their 10th successive victory at home in a row.

James McNicholas of Gunnerblog thinks the team is in good shape ahead of the run-in:

In addition to attacking players like Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thriving, the Gunners have a goalkeeper performing well in Bernd Leno too:

The other standout fixture comes Monday as Chelsea will be expected to register a third win in a row in the top flight when they face West Ham.

Although the supporters have not been totally won over by manager Maurizio Sarri this season, the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion has lifted spirits. Callum Hudson-Odoi starred in his first Premier League start, while Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all netted fine goals.