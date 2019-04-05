Becky Lynch: Ronda Rousey Claims That WWE Is Fake 'Completely Disrespectful'

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have pushed each other's buttons numerous times during the buildup to WrestleMania 35. Lynch believes Rousey crossed a line when she flouted the general norms regarding professional wrestling's scripted nature.

Lynch called the tactic "completely disrespectful" during an interview with ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani. The Royal Rumble winner went on to say Rousey's comments were somewhat rich considering she gets to work a limited schedule, whereas other wrestlers are on the road nearly the entire year.

The discussion begins around the 30:20 mark.

Rousey's line of attack began in February when Lynch was arrested as part of her ongoing WrestleMania storyline.

The former UFC champion then doubled down during a vlog she posted to her YouTube channel (warning: video contains profanity).

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Norm Quarrinton provided a transcription:

"I'm not going out there and doing their f--king act anymore. I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but ... f--k em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that. I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those bitches can f--king touch me. The end."

Rousey was clearly leaning into her heel turn.

Openly calling wrestling fake is guaranteed to elicit a negative reaction from fans.

Brock Lesnar boasts the same mixed martial arts credentials as Rousey, and Paul Heyman routinely boasts Lesnar is the most unstoppable star in WWE. Heyman doesn't go out of his way to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, though. He describes Lesnar's dominance as it relates to wrestling.

Rousey's promos have often lacked that nuance.

Regardless, whatever issues fans have had with the WrestleMania 35 main-event feud are likely to be forgotten if Lynch closes out the show holding the Raw and SmackDown Live women's titles.