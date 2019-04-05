Raiders News: Ex-AAF DE Alex Barrett Signs Contract with Oakland

John McCoy/AAF/Getty Images

Since the Alliance of American Football suspended all operations on Tuesday, some of the league's players have found new homes in the NFL.

On Friday afternoon, the Oakland Raiders announced they had signed former San Diego Fleet defensive end Alex Barrett.

Barrett registered 15 tackles and two sacks across eight games for the Fleet. Prior to joining the AAF, Barrett played collegiately at San Diego State and was a member of the Detroit Lions' practice squad from 2017 to 2018.

The AAF was in the middle of its inaugural season when the board decided to suspend operations indefinitely while seeking "new investment capital and restructure our business," per an email sent out to all AAF employees Tuesday.

The league authorized all AAF players to sign with NFL franchises on Thursday.

Players can't wait around for the AAF to figure out financial footing, especially since the AAF won't be issuing severance pay for remaining unplayed games on the schedule. Players earned $7,000 a game, and there were two regular-season games left in the season.

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, who had just signed with the Memphis Express, tweeted on Tuesday about the financial realities for players now left without jobs:

"If you're an AAF player and the league does dissolve the last check you got will be the last that you get. No lawsuit or anything else will get you your bread. Save your money and keep your head up. It's the only choice at this point unless something drastic happens."

Manziel continued: "Just the reality of this unfortunate situation.. great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with 'other' leagues for a long time."

What's more, Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported that AAF teams made players pay for their own flights home.

The AAF was billed as a developmental league with aspirations to become an official minor league-type affiliate with the NFL. Players, such as Barrett, who have signed with NFL teams in the aftermath so far have previous NFL experience.

Earlier Friday, for example, the Cleveland Browns announced they had signed former Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Gilbert was originally a sixth-round draft pick for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014. Gilbert also had stints with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

Barrett only appeared in two NFL games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.