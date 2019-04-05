Dwyane Wade Calls NBA Farewell Tour 'Surreal'; Not Concerned About LeBron James

Nicole Sweet/Associated Press

As Dwyane Wade prepares for what could be the final week of his NBA career, the future Hall of Famer has nothing but fond memories of the 2018-19 season.

During an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump, Wade described his retirement tour as a "surreal" experience.



"It's like you have this vision on how you want things to go. ... "It's the end of something beautiful," he said.

Wade also mentioned he's not worried about LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers star prepares for his first playoff-free offseason since 2004-05.

"I'm not concerned for LeBron James," Wade said. "Realization is going to knock you in the head."

