Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool Past Southampton in Hard-Fought EPL Match

Liverpool moved back ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League's title race on Friday with a 3-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. Mohamed Salah was the hero for the visitors, handing them a late lead.

The Saints were the better side in the first half and took the lead in the ninth minute through Shane Long, who made history with his goal:

Naby Keita pulled the Reds level with a header, although there was controversy surrounding the goal, as Salah appeared to be offside in the buildup. Former Premier League footballer Ryan Mason couldn't believe it:

Liverpool struggled to break down the Saints in the second half until Salah went on an incredible solo run, carrying his team past Southampton and into the Premier League lead. Jordan Henderson would secure the win with a goal of his own in the 86th minute.

The Reds now lead Manchester City by two points, but the Citizens have a match in hand.

Lack of Depth Will Cost Liverpool EPL Title

Lowly Southampton greatly hurt Liverpool with their high press and their energy for long stretches of the first half, and while there was plenty of controversy involved with Keita's equaliser, the Saints should have been up by more than a single goal at that point and mostly had themselves to blame.

The visitors lacked fluency in the attacking third, looking tired compared to the energetic hosts. The high press also messed with Liverpool's tactics, and manager Jurgen Klopp intervened by making two unusually early substitutions:

The lack of energy can be partly blamed on the fact that Klopp sent out most of his primary options yet again. He has relied on the same small core of players the last few weeks. It has exposed a clear lack of depth, something main title rivals City don't have to worry about as much.

Klopp likely won't be able to rest his best players anytime soon either. He could take a gamble and do so against Porto in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, but the Dragons are not to be underestimated. He certainly won't do so days later against Chelsea, who are still battling for a ticket to next year's Champions League.

The title race seems destined to go down to the wire, and City have barely dropped points in 2019. Even though they're still active in the FA Cup, the Citizens seem to have more opportunities to rest their stars, knowing they can rely on a deeper cast of bench options.

Liverpool's depth issues seem to be most pressing in the attack, where Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have looked exhausted at various points during the last few months. Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are the only real alternatives at this point, and neither has played a full match in over a month.

The top three forwards will have bad days and more often if their legs are tired. The lack of backup options who can give them the chance to rest will ultimately doom Liverpool's chances in what is turning out to be a tight title race.

What's Next?

The Reds host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday before Chelsea visits Anfield on April 14 in Premier League action. Southampton will take on Wolverhampton on April 13.