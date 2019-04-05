Seth Rollins Rips Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle Talks John Cena, More in WWE Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rollins Blasts Lesnar Ahead of WrestleMania

In an interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports, Seth Rollins took shots at Brock Lesnar just days before their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins expressed his belief that the majority of WWE fans are ready for a change at the top on Raw:

"I think people are just sick of it. You've seen and heard it every single week. They want to see a champion who is going to be there, that's going to represent them, that's a champion they can be proud of and one that inspires people.

"Brock Lesnar doesn't inspire anybody. He's an industry killer, not an industry builder. He cares about no one but himself and he'll tell you that, it's been that way his entire life. He was given the opportunity years ago to carry the mantle here in WWE but it was too tough for him and he walked away. Granted, he's been able to come back and do things on his own terms, but his own terms only serve himself."

Since Rollins won the Royal Rumble, the build toward his match with Lesnar has been all about the notion that the WWE Universe is tired of Lesnar being a part-time champion and would prefer for a workhorse like Rollins to carry the title.

Rollins got the better of Lesnar on the go-home episode of Raw prior to WrestleMania, which has actually created some doubt with regard to whether he will pull out the victory.

Lesnar has a penchant for winning when he is expected to lose, such as his win over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34 last year.

Fans may be ready for a new Universal champion, but based on how much heat Lesnar garners as a heel simply by being a part-time performer, it wouldn't be shocking if WWE decides to stick with him.

Angle Discusses Cena's WrestleMania Role

In an interview with Gorilla Position on Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about his desire to face John Cena in his retirement match and whether Cena will have a role at WrestleMania 35.

Angle noted that while he wanted to have his final match with Cena, he believes WWE has other plans in place for the 16-time world champion:

"Yeah, I was hoping it was going to be John but it didn't happen. I'm sure that he has another match in mind, but I wanted him to end my career just like when he started, I started his career. It was a good little storyline but, unfortunately, it's not going to work out. But I love John, and I know he will have a WrestleMania match. I'm not sure if they announced it yet, but I'm almost positive he's going to be there."

WWE has not announced a match involving Cena, but it is difficult to envision him not being part of WrestleMania since he has at least appeared at every WrestleMania since WrestleMania 19.

Angle is scheduled to face Baron Corbin, but it is possible Angle is playing coy in an effort to divert attention away from WWE's actual plan. One sensible option would see Angle quickly beat Corbin before having Cena come out to challenge him to one final match.

Failing that, it is difficult to see where Cena fits in since most other top stars already have a match on tap.

Cena could interrupt Elias' musical performance and wrestle him, but he already had a tussle with Elias at last year's WrestleMania, so there may not be much desire to see that happen.

Angle vs. Cena is the match most WWE fans seemingly want to see, and they are likely still holding out hope for it leading up to Sunday.

Jimmy Hart to Induct Honky Tonk Man into Hall of Fame

WWE announced Friday that "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart will induct The Honky Tonk Man into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Hart was The Honky Tonk Man's manager during his WWE-record Intercontinental Championship reign of 454 days from 1987-1988.

Hart is a Hall of Famer in his own right, and he also managed The Hart Foundation, who are being inducted Saturday as well.

It was previously announced that Hulk Hogan will induct Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake into the Hall of Fame. Aside from Hogan, Hart and Dana Warrior's involvement with the Warrior Award, no other presenters have been announced for Saturday's ceremony.

The Honky Tonk Man referred to himself as the greatest Intercontinental champion of all time, and his induction has been a long time coming.

Due to the possibility of a musical performance and some interesting stories, as well as Hart's presence, The Honky Tonk Man has a good chance to steal the show at the Hall of Fame.

