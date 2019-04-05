Cowboys Rumors: Demarcus Lawrence's New Contract with Dallas 'Getting Close'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Rather than play another season on the franchise tag, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence appears to be on the verge of a long-term agreement with the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the two sides are "getting close" to a new contract.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told reporters in March that negotiations with Lawrence's camp were "at an impasse."

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Lawrence and the Cowboys recently "got together, started talking," and "there has been progress" in their talks.

The Cowboys ensured Lawrence would remain under their control next season when they placed the franchise tag on him in March.

While the one-year tender for a defensive end was set at $17.128 million, Lawrence would make $20.5 million in 2019 since it is the second consecutive year he's been tagged.

Lawrence has become one of the Cowboys' best and most important players since they drafted him in the second round in 2014. The 26-year-old set a career high with 14.5 sacks in 2017. He helped Dallas win the NFC East last season with a team-high 10.5 sacks.