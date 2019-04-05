Eddie Lacy Reportedly Works Out for Ravens After Missing 2018 Season

Harry How/Getty Images

Running back Eddie Lacy reportedly worked out for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 28-year-old Lacy did not play in 2018 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers and then playing sparingly for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

If Lacy signs with the Ravens, he will join a running back group that includes free-agent signee Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon.

Lacy broke into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Packers in 2013 after a standout collegiate career at Alabama. As a rookie, he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 257 yards en route to being named a Pro Bowler and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He was arguably even better in his second season with 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to go along with 42 receptions for 427 yards and four more scores.

From that point forward, Lacy's career went into a tailspin, however. He dropped to 758 rushing yards over 15 games in 2015 and then rushed for 360 yards in just five games in 2016.

Green Bay let Lacy hit free agency, which led to him signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks. In nine games during the 2017 campaign, Lacy rushed for 179 yards on 69 carries, which equated to a yards-per-carry average of just 2.6.

One of the biggest storylines attached to Lacy throughout his career has been his weight and conditioning, which may have contributed to his poor performance in Seattle.

Lacy did average 4.1 yards per carry or better in each of his first four seasons, though, and he has shown the ability to produce in a talented offense.

Baltimore doesn't seem to have much of a need for Lacy with Ingram as the lead back and the likes of Edwards and Dixon providing depth, but if he can show the power and explosiveness he once had, it is possible he can carve out a niche for himself in what figures to be a run-heavy offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.