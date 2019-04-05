Marco Silva, Richarlison's Agent Dismiss Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Everton manager Marco Silva and Richarlison's agent have both dismissed transfer rumours linking the Brazilian with rivals Liverpool, while the player himself has suggested he's happy at Goodison Park.

UOL Esporte's Marcus Alves (h/t MailOnline's Tom Caldon) worried Everton fans by reporting agent Renato Velasco had met Jurgen Klopp to talk about what was said to be his only European client. A photo on Instagram also showed the representative posing with the Reds boss.

Sport Witness' Lucas Sposito reached out to the agent, who explained he does have other European clients and the whole rumour is baseless:

"So my meeting with Klopp had nothing to do with Richarlison. I am an agent of a player of Germany (Noah Weishaupt), of Freiburg and the U20 of Germany, where his father played with Klopp and they're friends. So they did not see each other in time and I went to his house to take Marcos (the father). It has nothing to do with Richarlison, the people who made the link have added one thing to another."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Per Goal's Joe Wright, Silva was also asked about the reports during a press conference, and he scoffed at the suggestion Richarlison would leave for the club's biggest rivals:

"This speculation is not important to talk about. Just to smile. Richarlison is our player and he is really happy here. I am 100 per cent sure he will keep learning and improving in the next few seasons.

"He's a really important player for us. The club paid a lot of money to sign him. I was 100 per cent sure he can help us and fit really well at our club.

"I asked our club to do everything to sign him. I'm happy, he's happy and my job is to keep working with him. He's 21 years old. I don't have doubts he can do more and more and keep improving his performances."

The player himself also hinted he has no intention of leaving on social media:

Per Wright, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also interested in the former Watford man, who followed his manager to Everton and has been arguably the team's top performer this season.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League, becoming one of the division's top breakout players of the campaign.

That type of production and his tremendous upside were always going to invite speculation, and there's little doubt top clubs will be keeping a close eye on him. Everton have no reason to sell, however, especially since they only added him to the fold in the summer.

A transfer to rivals Liverpool seems virtually impossible, for any fee, especially if the interest of the other top clubs is legitimate.

The agent's clarification of the photo should ease the minds of Everton supporters, however, as it doesn't seem like any switch will happen anytime soon.