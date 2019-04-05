Under Armour CEO: We Must Be Smart with Money in Zion Williamson Sweepstakes

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank commented Friday on the company's pursuit of potential No. 1 overall 2019 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Plank appeared on CNBC and said: "We have to be smart and thoughtful about how we play moneyball and how we deploy the dollars."

Williamson figures to be wooed by many of the top shoe and apparel companies after a dominant freshman season at Duke that is likely to culminate in a Naismith National College Player of the Year award.

