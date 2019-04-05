Under Armour CEO: We Must Be Smart with Money in Zion Williamson Sweepstakes

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball against Central Florida during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank commented Friday on the company's pursuit of potential No. 1 overall 2019 NBA draft pick Zion Williamson.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Plank appeared on CNBC and said: "We have to be smart and thoughtful about how we play moneyball and how we deploy the dollars."

Williamson figures to be wooed by many of the top shoe and apparel companies after a dominant freshman season at Duke that is likely to culminate in a Naismith National College Player of the Year award.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Vanderbilt to Hire Stackhouse

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt to Hire Stackhouse

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Tulsa's DaQuan Jeffries Wins College Slam Dunk Contest

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tulsa's DaQuan Jeffries Wins College Slam Dunk Contest

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Final Four Predictions 🔮

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Expert Final Four Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
    via Bleacher Report