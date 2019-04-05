Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, More Battling Illness Before Final Four vs. Virginia

Three Auburn Tigers guards—Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and J'Von McCormick—are dealing with cold-like symptoms ahead of Saturday's Final Four game against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Brown and Harper told Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover on Friday they received shots and are taking medicine to further combat the illness.

McCormick said his symptoms aren't as severe, and none of the players believe their availability for tomorrow's contest is in question.

It would be a massive setback for the Tigers if either Brown or Harper miss the Final Four.

They are the team's two leading scorers, averaging 16 and 15.4 points per game, respectively, and they've taken on an even larger offensive burden since Chuma Okeke suffered a torn ACL earlier in the NCAA tournament.

"I hate that it happened around this time," Brown told Marcello. "He's battling something, I'm battling something, I had to get a shot yesterday. I've been taking medicine trying to get better, he's taking medicine trying to get better. ... I honestly think we'll be fine. I don't see anything holding us back. I don't think a cold will hold us back."

McCormick has been a limited contributor throughout his junior season (4.1 PPG), but he's reached double figures in scoring twice in four March Madness games.

Virginia was already listed as a 5.5-point favorite for the Final Four clash before Friday's news, per Vegas Insider.

So far, it doesn't sound like the Tigers will be forced to play shorthanded, but a more concrete update on the guards' status should come Saturday.

  

