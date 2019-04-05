Massimiliano Allegri: Leonardo Bonucci's Moise Kean Remarks 'Never Justifiable'

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has addressed the controversy surrounding Leonardo Bonucci and his "50-50" comments following the racial abuse Moise Kean received in the 2-0 win over Cagliari, saying the defender was in the wrong and he has apologised.

Allegri hadn't discussed the situation since Tuesday's match, but dedicated a portion of Friday's press conference ahead of the clash with AC Milan to the topic:

Bonucci himself took to Instagram on Thursday to say his comments had been "too hasty":

"After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

"Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood."

The Italy international drew widespread condemnation after the match for saying the abuse Kean received was 50 per cent his fault, and that the Cagliari fans responded to him celebrating his goal late in the contest:

Kean had been the target of chants throughout the contest, and after he scored the match's second goal, he faced the Sardinian crowd:

Bonucci's post-match comments didn't sit well with many in the football world, including his own captain Giorgio Chiellini, who strongly disagreed Kean did anything wrong:

But while the controversy raged on, with numerous current and former footballers weighing in, Juventus didn't release an official statement or commented on the situation until Allegri's press conference.

Per BBC Sport, Allegri himself also laid part of the blame at Kean's feet after the match against Cagliari, saying he should't have celebrated like that. But he didn't hold back when discussing the fans, calling them "idiots" and blaming the authorities for an unwillingness to tackle the problem.

He also advocated the use of cameras to find the culprits and hand them a lifetime ban.

Juventus could win their eighth Serie A title during the weekend if all results go their way. They currently have an 18-point lead over Napoli, who host Genoa on Sunday.