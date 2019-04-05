Maurizio Sarri on Gonzalo Higuain Chelsea Stay: 'The Situation Is Not Clear'

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he would like to keep striker Gonzalo Higuain beyond the end of the current campaign, but noted, "the situation is not clear."

The forward moved to the Blues in the January transfer window on a deal until the end of the campaign, having spent the first part of the season on loan at AC Milan from Juventus.

Speaking about Higuain, Sarri said it's not a surprise it's taken him some time to adapt to Premier League football and encouraged him to follow the example of Luis Suarez when he was at Liverpool. The Italian also made it clear that the 31-year-old's future is uncertain at this stage, per Guy Atkinson of Goal:

"He has to improve physically and mentally so that he will be useful for us in the last part of the season. It's not easy in the first months to play in the Premier League. It was a problem for Suarez in the first season at Liverpool but in the second season he scored 23 goals.

"It's not easy for a striker to play immediately well. I think he needs time to improve his condition and be suitable for the Premier League but I think he is able to do it. [...]

"Yes [he would like Higuain to stay], but it depends on [Chelsea] and it depends on Juventus. The situation is not clear."

According to the Guardian, there is an option in Higuain's loan deal with Chelsea that allows the Blues to make the signing permanent for a fee of £31.3 million.

So far, Higuain has not hit the ground running in English football, with just three goals in eight appearances. The forward was dropped for the midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion after having struggled in the 2-1 win over Cardiff City, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

WhoScored.com provided the numbers behind what was a forgettable display from the Chelsea No. 9:

Given Olivier Giroud started and scored in the Brighton win, Higuain now faces a major fight for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge, which is unlikely to help his chances of earning a permanent move.

There's little chance of him being part of the Juventus squad next season either. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived ahead of the season, prompting Higuain to make way; in addition, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala are two excellent options.

Juventus also have another rising star up top in the form of Moise Kean:

Here's his latest goal from the showdown with Cagliari in midweek:

It means Higuain is in a challenging position, as based on what he has shown so far it would be a shock if the Blues paid the amount needed to make the deal a long-term one.

Still, with Giroud's contract set to run out at the end of the season and a potential transfer ban to negotiate, Chelsea may find themselves a little light up top come the start of the 2019-20 campaign.