USA vs. Belgium Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly

The United States' women's national team will continue their preparations for the upcoming 2019 World Cup with a friendly in Los Angeles, as they host Belgium on Sunday.

The Red Flames narrowly missed out on a ticket to the World Cup themselves and should provide the Stars and Stripes with a solid test. The hosts are still clear favourites, however, courtesy of superior depth and all-round talent in the squad.

ESPN 2 will broadcast the match, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Live stream options can be found here.

Belgium's women's national team may not have scaled the heights of their male counterparts yet, but the Red Flames have steadily improved in the last few years and have traveled to the United States high on confidence.

They're unbeaten in 2019, with their last loss coming all the way back in April of last year. They nearly qualified for their first ever World Cup, losing out to Switzerland on goal difference in the play-offs.

The squad includes several strong international players, most notably Tessa Wullaert, who leads the current selection in scoring and plays her club football for Manchester City.

The USWNT have already played a friendly during the current international break, a spectacular 5-3 showpiece against Australia. It was a back-and-forth affair that included several great goals, including this effort from Mallory Pugh that put the final score on the board:

Manager Jill Ellis spoke to the press after the contest:

For the hosts, preparations for the 2019 World Cup have not gone as planned. They've won just three of their six outings this year so far and have been hamstrung by the lack of a clear top choice in goal.

The Matildas took full advantage, putting three goals past Alyssa Naeher. The stopper was hardly aided by her defence, which usually plays at a very high level but made several key errors against Australia.

Fortunately for the Stars and Stripes, Belgium's attack should be less potent than that of Australia. The Matildas came into their friendly against the United States with a perfect record in 2019, and have been regulars at the World Cup for years.

The Belgians shouldn't be underestimated, but they also don't carry the same scoring threat as the Matildas. As long as the Stars and Stripes can keep Wullaert at bay, they should be able to keep their third clean sheet of the year.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Belgium