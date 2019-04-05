Report: Manchester City Ready to Pay €70M for 'Priority' Summer Transfer Rodri

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pay the €70 million release clause in the contract of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer.

According to Sam Lee of Goal, the Premier League outfit have made the Spain international their "priority midfield target" and are ready to spend big in order to get a deal done.

The trigger amount in Rodri's contract was established when Atletico signed him from Villarreal last summer. It's said City sporting director Txiki Begiristain travelled to Madrid to watch the player in action on Tuesday when Atletico faced Girona in La Liga and won 2-0.

"Other leading European clubs are interested in Rodri, but City are especially determined to secure his signature having missed out on several high-profile targets in the last 18 months," said Lee. "Begiristain, who is in charge of City's transfer negotiations, is acutely aware that Rodri is now the preferred option of [Pep] Guardiola and his coaching staff."

It's noted City were also keen on signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, although he eventually agreed to move to Barcelona.

Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon and West Ham United's Declan Rice have also been linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, although Rodri is now said to be the man City will chase to strengthen their options at the base of midfield.

The Atletico star has made a big impression in his first season at the club, cementing his place in the side with some excellent performances.

Per WhoScored.com, he has been able to provide a lot of cover to the defence with his robust midfield play:

Scouted Football noted that Rodri has other strings to his bow aside from his tackling:

City don't have many scarce areas in their star-studded squad, although they have struggled to find a natural replacement for veteran Fernandinho.

When the Brazilian has been out of the team, Guardiola's sides have lacked a bite and thrust at the base of midfield. Ilkay Gundogan, who is much more comfortable when pushed further forward, has dropped into the position most commonly.

Rodri has many of the traits needed to become a long-term successor. The Spain star many not possess the same sort of dynamism as Fernandinho, but he's positionally astute and clever in how he uses the ball.

It's unlikely City will be able to get the player for any less than the sum noted. As Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse relayed, a lot of Atletico's stars have been tipped to move on:

The concerns over the player will come in the fact that at Atletico, the style of play demanded is much different to what Rodri would face at City. Under Guardiola, his ability to dictate tempo from deep and start attacks will be under stiffer examination.

Even so, Rodri has shown the qualities necessary to be a success in a possession-based team. Given he's still just 22, City may consider a €70 million transfer fee smart business.