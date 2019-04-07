Ronda Rousey: UFC Trailblazer to WWE Prodigy to WrestleMania Headliner

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IApril 7, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Ronda Rousey has gone from UFC Trailblazer, to WWE prodigy, to WrestleMania headliner. She is undefeated going into the first-ever women's match to main-event WrestleMania. Watch the video above for more about the baddest woman on the planet.


    The Man Hates Your Comparisons

    Being compared to Austin is 'highest of compliments,' but Becky Lynch fought to build her own wrestling legend

    The Man Hates Your Comparisons

    Being compared to Austin is 'highest of compliments,' but Becky Lynch fought to build her own wrestling legend

    Police Identify Hart's Attacker

    Police Identify Hart's Attacker

    WWE Hall of Fame Top Highlights and More

    WWE Hall of Fame Top Highlights and More

    We Hope These Legends Show Up at Mania 👀

    We Hope These Legends Show Up at Mania 👀

