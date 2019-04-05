WWE News: Fox Sports Launching New Studio Show About Raw, SmackDown

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced Friday the WWE will have a new weekly studio show Tuesday nights on Fox Sports 1 beginning in the fall.

Tony Maglio of The Wrap noted Triple H said during an appearance on FS1's First Things First he's wanted a studio show—which will cover Raw, SmackDown and the company's developmental brand, NXT—for "a very long time."

The WWE schedule will get a shake-up in October when SmackDown moves from Tuesday nights on the USA Network to Friday nights on Fox.

On Sunday, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported (via Wrestling Inc.'s Robert Gunier) the company is considering adding a third hour to SmackDown, which would air on FS1 after the two-hour window on Fox from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. It could generate $50 million in additional revenue.

The new studio show will fill the void Tuesday night.

Although Triple H didn't provide many details about the new program, it will likely take on a similar format to the WWE Network's This Week in WWE, with highlights and discussions about everything that's happened on its three weekly shows and any pay-per-view events.

It could also be used as an opportunity to advance storylines with backstage content usually posted on the company's YouTube channel.

More information, including who will host the show, should become available closer to the launch date.

For now, the focus of the wrestling world is Sunday's WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium.