Virginia Is Looking for Redemption at the Final Four

The Virginia Cavaliers are the only No. 1 seed at the Final Four and have reached that point for the first time in 35 years.

Watch the video above for more about Virginia's road to redemption after last year's first-round exit.

               

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    Final Four: Kihei Clark's Defense will decide Saturday's Virginia-Auburn contest

