Triple H Talks WrestleMania 35, FS1 WWE Studio Show, More on First Things First

WWE Superstar and Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H appeared Friday on FS1's First Things First to discuss Sunday's WrestleMania 35 and several other topics related to WWE.

On Sunday, Triple H will face Batista in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All with the stipulation that The Game must retire from in-ring competition if he loses.

Given the fact that he is only a part-time performer who primarily focuses on behind-the-scenes dealings, Triple H talked about the difficulty of getting ready for the match against his former Evolution stablemate:

"I wear a suit on a daily basis now. I stay in shape, but to get ready for something like getting in the ring with Dave in front of 75,000 people at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, it's a whole different level of preparation. I'm coming off an injury at the end of last year where I tore my pec in the Middle East, and trying to come back from that when you're closing in on 50 and at the tail end of it—at this point for me the opportunity to step in front of our fans on that level, there's no experience like it in the world, I don't care what else you do. ... There's nothing else like our fanbase in the world."

The King of Kings was also asked about the historic WrestleMania main event pitting Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch against each other in a Triple Threat winner-takes-all match.

It will mark the first time women have ever headlined WrestleMania in the main event, and Triple H discussed the importance of that accomplishment:

"Massive. You can't state it enough. To even say the women vs. the men now, I wish we'd just say Superstars because they're all equal. ... The athleticism, the heart, the desire, everything they put into it is the same. As the world has become more accepting of female athletes and their place in the world, WWE has been able to step into that because we've had the athletes there ready to go and our male talent is supportive of them. ... As much as they want to be the main event of WrestleMania on Sunday, you see these guys saying, 'I want to be the main event, but they deserve to be the main event.'"

Another huge event taking place in conjunction with WrestleMania weekend is Friday night's NXT TakeOver: New York at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NXT is Triple H's creation, and he highlighted how much of an impact that brand's success has on WWE's main roster:

"In essence for me, it was going out and creating the college football feeder system for the NFL. Right now on Raw and SmackDown, 80 percent of that roster came directly out of NXT. They were already stars to a large portion of our fanbase that got moved up into Raw and SmackDown. Almost all the matches, except I think one or two ... [at WrestleMania 35] they came out of that system."

To close the conversation of First Things First, it was revealed that FS1 will begin airing a WWE studio show on Tuesday nights in the fall in conjunction with SmackDown Live coming to Fox on Friday nights beginning on Oct. 4.

The show will be the first of its kind in the United States, and Triple H believes it could be a game-changer:

SmackDown has been a staple for WWE since its inception in 1999, but by making the move to Fox, it will be on a larger platform than ever before.

WWE as a whole will get even more exposure to a wider audience with the FS1 studio show, which is one of the many perks that figure to come along with the Fox partnership.

While that won't start until the fall, WWE fans can get their fix Sunday when WrestleMania 35 emanates from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

