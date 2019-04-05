Everton's Richarlison Says 'I'm Happy' Amid Liverpool Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Everton winger Richarlison has taken to Twitter to say he's happy at the club in an apparent effort to dismiss rumours linking him with Liverpool.

According to UOL Esporte's Marcus Alves (h/t MailOnline's Tom Caldon), Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp invited Richarlison's agent Renato Velasco—whose only client based in Europe is the Everton player—for talks.

The 21-year-old has seemingly reassured Toffees fans, however:

The youngster's arrival at Goodison Park last summer raised a few eyebrows after the Toffees spent an initial £35 million on him after one season in English football in which his form significantly dropped off in the second half of the campaign.

However, it's little wonder he's happy there, as he's enjoyed a fine debut season with Everton.

The versatile winger—who has played on both flanks and through the middle this season—has shown not only pace and trickery, but also end product.

Having scored five goals in 41 appearances for Watford, Richarlison has found the net 13 times in 33 outings for the Toffees, as well as providing two assists.

As he showed in Everton's 2-0 win over Chelsea in March, he works hard for the team, too:

Sports journalist Ryan Taylor praised him for his showing in that match:

He has also broken into Brazil's senior side since his move, with three goals for the Selecao in eight appearances since his debut in September last year.

AS' Robbie Dunne was impressed with Richarlison in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Panama last month:

It will come as a relief to Everton fans that he's happy at Goodison Park, not least because the prospect of him moving to their local rivals would be unpalatable.

He signed a five-year deal when he joined and Everton supporters will hope to see him remain at the club and develop his game even further in that time.