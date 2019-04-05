Italy's Roberto Mancini Calls for 'Tough' Action After Moise Kean Racist Abuse

Enrico Locci/Getty Images

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has condemned the racist abuse aimed at Juventus striker Moise Kean by Cagliari fans on Tuesday and called for more to be done to combat it.

Per BBC Sport, Mancini said the abuse was "intolerable" and added: "It can't go on. It needs action and it needs to be tough. Even in England, where they are far ahead of us in the fight against racism, these things still happen—but we must do a lot more to eliminate them altogether."

After scoring the second goal in Juve's 2-0 win at the Sardegna Arena, Kean responded to abuse he had received throughout the match with his celebration:

Mancini also discussed the celebration. "Kean's a golden lad," he said. "Maybe next time he won't do it. I think he was distressed."

The 19-year-old's team-mate Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri have been widely criticised for their response.

Despite the striker having received racist abuse throughout the game, they suggested Kean was responsible for provoking the Cagliari crowd after his 85th-minute strike.

Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton) "the blame is 50-50," while Allegri said "you need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people," per The Independent's Jack Rathborn.

The former has since backtracked on his comments:

That came after widespread condemnation to his and Allegri's response to the situation:

The development was the latest example of racial abuse in football this season.

It came little more than a week after England players Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were subjected to abuse in the Three Lions' 5-1 win over Montenegro.

UEFA is also investigating a report from Chelsea that Hudson-Odoi was abused by Dynamo Kiev fans in a UEFA Europa League clash last month.

In December, the Blues indefinitely suspended four supporters amid an investigation into alleged racist abuse of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge.