Borussia Dortmund Chief Says 'We Will Not Sell' Jadon Sancho in the Summer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it absolutely clear that Jadon Sancho will not be sold this summer despite ongoing links to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakout season at the Westfalenstadion as BVB lead the Bundesliga title race.

He has netted eight goals in his 27 league appearances, while his return of 13 assists eclipses any other player in Europe's top leagues:

It is no surprise, then, that Sancho has attracted interest from elsewhere, but Watzke has ruled out a summer departure, per Eurosport Germany (h/t Joe Shread of Sky Sports):

"We will not sell him, that is fact. It is clearly discussed with every person who is involved that Jadon plays in the next season for BVB."

The Dortmund chief also said that European clubs know BVB's position on Sancho, so there have been no approaches for him:

Dortmund are two points ahead of Bayern Munich with seven games remaining in the Bundesliga, and the two sides play each other at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. In the reverse fixture back in November, Dortmund prevailed 3-2.

Sancho will be vital for Lucien Favre's side in Munich if they are to get a win that could potentially clinch them a first league title since 2012.

The Englishman is in a fine vein of form at the moment having provided four assists in his last three appearances for club and country.

Dortmund fans will be delighted to hear Watzke's latest comments ensuring that Sancho will still be at the club next season.

But if he enjoys another superb campaign in 2019-20, it will surely not be long before he is snapped up by one of Europe's biggest clubs.