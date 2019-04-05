Dak Prescott Video Shows Police Pointing Assault Rifles at Dog After Attack

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Dak Prescott attends DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 at Atlantic Station on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Feb. 25, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's two pit bulls escaped his house and allegedly attacked a neighbor, and police body-cam footage released Thursday showed the scene when officers responded.

In a video TMZ Sports posted, a Frisco, Texas, police officer can be seen pointing an assault rifle at one of the dogs with his figure on the trigger and yelling, "Get back!"

When a neighbor intervened to stop the dogs from attacking her dogs after they chewed through a fence, the woman reportedly had the top of her finger bitten off.

In the video, Prescott's friend came over with leashes to restrain the dogs, and Prescott's father apologized to police and promised the dogs would never get out again.

Per TMZ, one of Prescott's dogs, Icon, would only be released back if he was removed from Frisco.

Prescott's dogs reportedly escaped his house on multiple occasions prior to the Feb. 25 incident because of a broken door at the residence.

The 25-year-old Prescott is set to enter his fourth season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

During his three seasons, Prescott is 32-16 with two playoff appearances. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler, and he was named the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2019, he will look to lead the Cowboys to an NFC East title and playoff appearance for a second straight season.

