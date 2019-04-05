Ivan Rakitic: Barcelona Must 'Respect' Manchester United in UCL Quarter-Finals

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic has said that Manchester United deserve "respect" ahead of Barcelona's visit to Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League next week.

The Blaugrana are heavy favourites to advance from their quarter-final tie against the Red Devils, who have improved under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but are still sixth in the Premier League.

United lost their last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at home before mounting a remarkable comeback with a 3-1 win in the French capital.

As a result, Rakitic believes Barca must not be complacent despite the superior quality of their squad to United's, per Andy Mitten in GQ:

"We saw how good they were and we know English clubs are strong at the moment. Man United is having good results and to score three goals in Paris was incredible. You have to respect Manchester for this comeback, for the organisation and fight in the team with so many young players.

"I have a lot of respect for the British people and the passion which they have for football, the full stadiums."

If United are to have any chance of causing an upset against Barca, they must make their home advantage count in the first leg on Wednesday.

Barca have been largely immaculate at home this season, losing just once in La Liga or the Champions League—to Real Betis back in November.

The Red Devils go into Wednesday's clash in poor form having lost three of their last four matches, most recently to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday:

Solskjaer's side should be well motivated for the visit of Barca, though, as they have an opportunity to re-establish themselves among Europe's top clubs if they can reach the semi-finals.

Both Barca and United remain two of the world's biggest clubs:

But, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson as manager in 2013, the Manchester giants have not been performing like one.

There is no shame in being underdogs to a team as good as Barcelona, but the gulf between the two clubs has arguably never been bigger in recent memory.

United have dangerous players in their squad, notably Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford:

And Barca's defence is vulnerable, as proved in their 4-4 draw with Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana will know they have to perform well to beat United, but they are undoubtedly favourites to prevail and reach the last four of this season's Champions League.