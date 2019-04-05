March Madness 2019: Updated Bracket and Bold Predictions for Final Four

Rob Carr/Getty Images

All of the Final Four participants have played to their strengths throughout the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

During Saturday's contests at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, though, some of those strengths will be neutralized.

While some defensive adjustments may cripple offenses, some unexpected players will emerge because of the openings they find in the opposing defense.

Given the quality of talent on all four rosters, we could see a breakout star make his mark, similar to Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo in 2018.

Bold Predictions

Auburn Struggles From 3-Point Range

Auburn made waves in the Sweet 16 by shooting 45.9 percent from three-point range in a 97-point explosion that knocked out No. 1 seed North Carolina.

The Tigers weren't as successful from beyond the arc against Kentucky, as they only made seven of their 23 three-point attempts.

Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

Against a stingy Virginia defense, the Tigers won't come close to hitting their season average of 37.6 percent from three-point range.

In the NCAA tournament, Virginia has held three of its four opponents to under 60 points, with the Carsen Edwards-led onslaught from Purdue in the Elite Eight the lone exception.

Before the win over the Boilermakers, the Cavaliers hadn't conceded 70 points to an opponent since the February 9 loss to Duke.

If you dig even deeper, Tony Bennett's team has given up over 70 points in just two of its victories, with the other occurrence coming in nonconference action against Maryland.

By smothering Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and the other Auburn guards at the three-point line, the Cavaliers find a way to slow down Bruce Pearl's team by hauling in plenty of rebounds.

Auburn faces a disadvantage on the glass without the injured Chuma Okeke, which will lead to a lack of second-chance opportunities and the inability to take multiple three-point shots on possessions.

Look to Virginia's defensive shutdown of Oregon in the Sweet 16 as an example of what the Cavaliers can do to the Tigers.

In the 53-49 win over the Ducks, the Cavaliers held Dana Altman's team to six offensive rebounds, and it shot 36 percent from downtown.

Tillman Steals The Spotlight From Culver and Winston

Going into the second game in Minneapolis, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver will be featured in the spotlight.

By the time the game ends, though, we will be talking about the breakout performance of Xavier Tillman for Michigan State.

In the Elite Eight contest against Duke, the 20-year-old showed little fear going up against Zion Williamson and Duke's other frontcourt players, and he will display the same mentality versus Texas Tech's Tariq Owens.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

While it may be hard for some players to follow up on a performance in which they produced 19 points and nine rebounds, Tillman will do so by making his presence known in the paint.

With Winston attracting attention at the point, the guard will be able to feed the ball into Tillman in one-on-one matchups in which he can either score easy baskets or force the Red Raiders' big men into foul trouble.

Although Duke's Javin DeLaurier earned a double-double in the Elite Eight, he ended with four fouls because of the physical nature of Tillman.

Texas Tech's big men have committed plenty of fouls in the Big Dance, with Owens committing seven in the last two games and Norense Odiase called for at least two fouls in his four NCAA tournament contests.

If Tillman is able to bruise down low and force Owens and Odiase into foul trouble, he could achieve even more success in the paint.

But in order to become Michigan State's Final Four star, Tillman has to stay out of foul trouble himself. In three of the last four games, he has picked up four fouls.

