Romelu Lukaku's Agent Says Player's Manchester United Future Is 'Very Open'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has said the forward's future at Manchester United is "very open" and that his client wants to experience other leagues during his career.

Lukaku arrived in the Premier League from Anderlecht shortly after his 18th birthday and has plied his trade there ever since.

Pastorello told Sky Sports News of Lukaku's United future:

"It's his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let's see. He's someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children 'I won there and I won there and I won there' and 'I was a very good player in all the top championships' so let's see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don't discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment."

The Belgian is a fan of Serie A:

Spain or Germany would also appeal. "Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion, so he sees also in La Liga one day," Pastorello added. "Bundesliga, for sure, is a very good championship."

The striker joined from Everton in 2017 and contributed 27 goals and nine assists in a promising first season at Old Trafford.

Amid a poor start to this campaign for the team under Jose Mourinho, he appeared to lack confidence and missed a lot of chances he should have converted.

Overall, he has 15 goals and four assists to his name in all competitions this term.

That includes a brace against Paris Saint-Germain to help United progress through the UEFA Champions League last 16, though, and he's the Red Devils' top scorer in the Premier League this season:

The 25-year-old is also Belgium's all-time top scorer, with 45 goals in 79 international appearances, which demonstrates how prolific he has been during the early part of his career.

However, as Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette noted, he's not as valuable to United as Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial:

The pair are more dynamic and technically capable than Lukaku, who can sometimes be too static in his movement, and his first touch can still be a source of frustration.

It's useful to have a player with his goalscoring record, so there's plenty he can contribute if he remains at Old Trafford.

Likewise, his limitations mean it would not be a disaster to lose him, provided he's replaced with another goalscorer.