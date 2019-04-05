NCAA Tournament 2019: Complete Odds and Predictions for the Final Four

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Final Four teams have arrived in Minneapolis, and on Saturday the national semifinals will take place with two spots in the national championship game on the line.

The field has been trimmed from 68 teams to four. Either Virginia, Michigan State, Texas Tech or Auburn will be cutting down the nets and ending its season on Monday with a national title.

But first, Saturday's two matchups should provide some exciting action at U.S. Bank Stadium looking to extend its season.

Final Four Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Saturday

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia (-5.5), 6:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-2.5), 8:49 p.m., CBS

Monday

National championship game, 9 p.m., CBS

Odds to Win National Championship

Virginia +150 (Bet $100 to win $150)

Michigan State +180

Texas Tech +400

Auburn +600

Predictions

Auburn over Virginia

These teams play different styles of basketball. However, there aren't many teams that play quite like Virginia.

The Cavaliers play at a slow pace and rely on their strong defense, which leads the country in points allowed per game (55.4). That's what they've done throughout the NCAA tournament, as they didn't allow more than 56 points in any of their first three wins and limited Purdue to 75 in an overtime victory in the Elite Eight.

"We've got to be able to try to make them go faster in the half-court, and when you make that offense go faster, you extend, you break down, and you have whatever you want," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the media Thursday. "So I don't think we're going to be able to change the tempo of this game. We're most likely, if we're going to win, beat Virginia at their own pace."

However, Auburn could utilize its prolific three-point shooting to help counter Virginia's tempo and style. The Tigers have several strong shooters from behind the arc, including senior guard Bryce Brown, who is 15-of-32 (46.9 percent) on three-pointers in the NCAA tournament.

It's going to be a challenge for Auburn, but so were its last three matchups when it took down the three winningest programs in men's college basketball history—Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tigers have a lot of momentum, and they'll use that to score another upset win and knock off the second No. 1 seed they've faced in March Madness.

Michigan State over Texas Tech

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Michigan State was playing well when it won three games in the Big Ten tournament to capture the championship. But now, the Spartans may be playing even better.

After beating No. 15 seed Bradley, No. 10 seed Minnesota and No. 3 seed LSU in its first three NCAA tournament games, Michigan State notched its most impressive win of the season when it beat No. 1 overall seed Duke in the Elite Eight.

A big part of the Spartans' success has been the play of junior point guard Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year and an AP All-American.

"I think a lot of it is Cassius, that he just was able to play with a lot of different people around him, and he truly made each one better, and that's what elite players do," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told the media Thursday. "They make other players better."

Winston will continue his dynamic play as the Spartans will run their offense through him and take down Texas Tech to advance to the national championship game.