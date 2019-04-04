Report: Robert Kraft Won't Accept Pre-Trial Diversion Deal in Solicitation Case

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

File - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arrives for the NFL football fall meetings in New York. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, Kraft was awarded Israel's 2019 Genesis Prize, a $1 million recognition widely known as the
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not expected to accept a pre-trial diversion program related to soliciting prostitution charges prior to Friday's deadline, according to USA Today's A.J. Perez.

The deal would have reportedly included a fine, a prostitution impact course, a sexually transmitted disease examination and community service. Kraft would also have to acknowledge that he'd be found guilty if the case went to trial.

Per Perez, it's this acknowledgment that has been an issue for Kraft's lawyers.

Kraft was part of a group that was charged last month with soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. 

Kraft has denied the allegations made against him, via CNN's Jill Martin. However, he did issue an apology on March 23, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

According to NBC News' Tom Winter, Florida police said they obtained video evidence showing Kraft "involved in acts with a prostitute."

TMZ Sports reported last month the attorneys for Kraft and other suspects filed a motion that would prevent video footage that included allegedly soliciting prostitution from being made public. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, though, later told CNBC's Scott Zamost that he expects the footage to eventually be made public. He called the videos "explicit sexual and graphic" and "pretty ugly."

Kraft's legal team has accused law enforcement of conducting an illegal search, per ESPN.com.

Perez reported Wednesday that Kraft's attorneys also claimed their client was involved in a Jan. 20 traffic stop after he left the spa for the "sole purpose of identifying Mr. Kraft—a passenger in the car—in the absence of any traffic violation or reasonable suspicion of one by the driver."

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor solicitation charges.

