Highlights: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Erupt for 45 Points in Win vs. 76ers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  3. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  4. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  10. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  11. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  12. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  13. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  14. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  15. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  16. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  17. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  18. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  19. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  20. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

Right Arrow Icon

As the 2018-19 regular season winds down, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is using the final games to put the finishing touches on his MVP resume.

And he used Thursday night's potential Eastern Conference Finals preview to make a statement.

While leading the Bucks to a 128-122 road victory, the Greek Freak went off for 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Impressively, four of those blocks came against All-Star Joel Embiid.

The win improved the Bucks' record to 59-20 and gave them home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Related

    Bucks Clinch Home-Court for Playoffs

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Bucks Clinch Home-Court for Playoffs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks Not Favorites to Come Out of East

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Bucks Not Favorites to Come Out of East

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Fined $15K for Flipping Off Fan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Fined $15K for Flipping Off Fan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report