WWE Hall of Fame 2020: Early Projections for Next Year's Class of Legends

Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Booker T have all been enshrined twice in the WWE Hall of Fame, first as individuals, then as members of all-time-great tag teams or factions. If there is any single Superstar who has earned the right to join them with that distinction, it is Hulk Hogan.

Considering WWE is now recognizing entire factions for their contributions to the industry, it is unimaginable that the company would not honor the revolutionary act that was the New World Order.

The NWO sparked an 83-week undefeated streak for WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars and much of that was the direct result of Hogan's unconscionable heel turn in 1996.

Hogan was the centerpiece of the group and the star around whom the entire faction revolved, but Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were the foundation of the group. Had their arrivals in WCW never came, there would be no NWO, no war with Sting and perhaps, no Attitude Era within WWE to counteract that edgier content pumped out by Ted Turner's company.

A merchandising juggernaut, the NWO helped make wrestling cool again. It made WCW a ton of money, helped elevate Eric Bischoff's stock in the industry and nearly put the mighty Vince McMahon out of business.

If ever there was a faction beyond the Four Horsemen that deserved recognition in the Hall of Fame, the Hogan-led NWO is it.

Throw in Hogan's Florida roots, and the fact that WrestleMania 36 will emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and this is a no-brainer.