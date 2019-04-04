Tremont Waters Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Hires Agent After 2 Seasons at LSU

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 23: Tremont Waters #3 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a win after the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Maryland Terrapins at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 23 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

LSU Tigers sophomore Tremont Waters has decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

Waters made his announcement in a statement on the team's official Twitter account, noting he will hire an agent:

Waters led the Tigers in scoring in both of his years on campus, averaging 15.9 points per game as a freshman and 15.3 as a sophomore. He shot 42.9 percent from the field this past season and 32.7 percent from the three-point line while adding 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

His performance in 2018-19 not only earned him a spot on the All-SEC first team but also an honorable mention for the All-America squads.

Prior to Waters' arrival, LSU was coming off a 10-win season. The Tigers saw their win total increase by eight-plus in each of his two seasons, reaching 28 this past season. Their 28 wins were their most since 1999-2000 and helped snap a three-year NCAA tournament drought. They also won their first SEC regular-season title since 2008-09.

Waters' time in Baton Rouge will always be remembered by the Tigers' run to the Sweet 16, which was highlighted by his dramatic game-winner against Maryland in the second round:

Waters becomes the latest Tigers star to leave school early. Freshman Naz Reid declared for the draft on Wednesday.

