Tremont Waters Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Hires Agent After 2 Seasons at LSU

LSU Tigers sophomore Tremont Waters has decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

Waters made his announcement in a statement on the team's official Twitter account, noting he will hire an agent:

Waters led the Tigers in scoring in both of his years on campus, averaging 15.9 points per game as a freshman and 15.3 as a sophomore. He shot 42.9 percent from the field this past season and 32.7 percent from the three-point line while adding 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

His performance in 2018-19 not only earned him a spot on the All-SEC first team but also an honorable mention for the All-America squads.

Prior to Waters' arrival, LSU was coming off a 10-win season. The Tigers saw their win total increase by eight-plus in each of his two seasons, reaching 28 this past season. Their 28 wins were their most since 1999-2000 and helped snap a three-year NCAA tournament drought. They also won their first SEC regular-season title since 2008-09.

Waters' time in Baton Rouge will always be remembered by the Tigers' run to the Sweet 16, which was highlighted by his dramatic game-winner against Maryland in the second round:

Waters becomes the latest Tigers star to leave school early. Freshman Naz Reid declared for the draft on Wednesday.