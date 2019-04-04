Stephen Curry Surprises Texas Tech with Custom Curry 6s Before Final Four

Stephen Curry Surprises Texas Tech with Custom Curry 6s Before Final FourApril 5, 2019
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
When the Texas Tech Red Raiders take the court against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at the 2019 Final Four, they will be doing so in style.
Being an Under Armour school, Texas Tech wears the same brand as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. As it turns out, that includes some nice perks:
Texas Tech Basketball @TexasTechMBB
Thanks for the new heat, @StephenCurry30! We’re looking forward to rocking them this weekend at the #FinalFour! 🔥👟 🔴#4To1 | #UnleashChaos | #WreckEm⚫️ https://t.co/1hqdocy0rX
Here's a look at the Red Raiders' Curry 6s:
Considering Curry is a three-time NBA champion, Jarrett Culver and Co. have to be hoping the sneakers bring some good luck.
A bandwagon fan’s guide to Texas Tech Basketball