Stephen Curry Surprises Texas Tech with Custom Curry 6s Before Final Four

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Texas Tech celebrates after a win against Gonzaga in the West Regional final in the NCAA Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. An Associated Press analysis of rosters of perennial NCAA Tournament teams concludes it takes NBA-caliber talent to go far consistently. And though this year’s Final Four is being touted as one in which experience and teamwork won out over raw talent, three of the teams in Minneapolis, including Texas Tech, possess that young NBA talent. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

When the Texas Tech Red Raiders take the court against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at the 2019 Final Four, they will be doing so in style.

Being an Under Armour school, Texas Tech wears the same brand as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. As it turns out, that includes some nice perks:

Here's a look at the Red Raiders' Curry 6s:

Considering Curry is a three-time NBA champion, Jarrett Culver and Co. have to be hoping the sneakers bring some good luck.

