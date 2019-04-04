Watch Eric Bledsoe Get Ejected for Throwing Ball At, Elbowing 76ers' Joel Embiid

Watch Eric Bledsoe Get Ejected for Throwing Ball At, Elbowing 76ers' Joel EmbiidApril 5, 2019
Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have NBA Finals aspirations, and that provided an extra edge to Thursday night's game between the two teams.
During the first quarter, Sixers big man Joel Embiid and Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe pushed each other's buttons while jostling for a rebound. Bledsoe gave Embiid a slight shove in the back, which prompted Embiid to toss the basketball at Bledsoe. Bledsoe responded in kind, adding a little more zip to his throw.
Players from the two teams came together briefly, but tensions died down quickly before things escalated any further. Referees ejected Bledsoe while assessing a technical foul to Embiid and Sixers teammate Mike Scott.
Should the current standings hold, the Bucks and Sixers could meet in the Eastern Conference Finals.
