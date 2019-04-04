Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Ring Bell Before 76ers vs. Bucks Game

Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Ring Bell Before 76ers vs. Bucks GameApril 5, 2019
These are heady times in Philadelphia. The Eagles have gone to two straight playoffs. The 76ers are about to do the same. The Phillies are 4-1 thus far after a huge offseason that saw them sign superstar outfielder Bryce Harper.
So who better to ring the Sixers' faux Liberty Bell before Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks?
Harper has started his Phillies career on fire, hitting .500 with three homers, five RBI and five runs. He's also celebrated Philadelphia's wins with a basketball homage.
Perhaps some of his mojo will rub off on the Sixers, who have lost two straight and four of their last six but basically have the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs locked up.
