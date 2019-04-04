Trevor Bauer Says Indians Made 'Right Decision' Pulling Him During No-Hitter

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer told reporters that Tribe manager Terry Francona made the right decision to pull him after throwing 117 pitches en route to seven no-hit innings versus the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

"It was the right decision," Bauer said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The 28-year-old has struck out 17 batters in 14 innings over his first two starts. He threw 108 pitches in his last outing against the Minnesota Twins, which resulted in a 2-1 victory.

Bauer continued to explain why he felt Francona did the right thing.

"I knew it was probably time to come out. That being said, I think my velocity was higher in that last inning probably than all innings. My stuff was sharp. If I'd gone back out, I feel like I would have gotten it, but it's a long season. We're in the second week of it."

While Cleveland's combined no-hitter bid ended when left-hander Brad Hand allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, the Indians held on for a 4-1 win.

For his part, Bauer said he's more concerned about winning than getting the hook or even losing a combined no-hitter.

"I don't really care about a no-hitter or not," he said. "I care about putting up zeroes for the team and winning. I care about coming to the ballpark and seeing the fans and the seeing the people of Cleveland. I care about my teammates and trying to win a World Series."

Bauer, who has put up zeroes in 13 of 14 innings, looks like he's en route to a Cy Young-level season. The Indians will need him at his best in their quest to win their first World Series championship since 1948.

Part of that effort involves taking a longer-term approach and not risking injury in the first week of April. Francona explained his stance, nothing that it was "the right thing" to take him out but that he didn't like doing so.

"I didn't want to take him out," Francona said. "He said he knew it was the right thing. I told him I hate it. He goes, 'I hate it, too, but I know it's the right thing.' I care too much about him and this organization to hurt somebody. I would have loved to have seen it because I don't doubt that he would have kept pitching and probably not given up a hit the way he was throwing."

Bauer, who hasn't allowed a hit over his past 10.2 innings, has a chance to keep his streak going against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

As for Cleveland, the Tribe are off to a sluggish 3-3 start. However, it's still early, and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle.

The Indians, who have won the AL Central for three straight years, were listed as massive -400 preseason favorites ($400 bet nets $100) to win the division again, per the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook (h/t Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com).