Former AAF CB De'Vante Bausby Reportedly Signs Contract with Broncos

Hours after the Alliance of American Football authorized players to commit to NFL franchises, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reported that San Antonio Commanders cornerback De'Vante Bausby will sign with the Denver Broncos.

This will not be Bausby's first stint in the NFL, as he previously signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after he went undrafted.

Before the AAF suspended all league operations Tuesday, Bausby was excelling for the 5-3 Commanders. The 26-year-old led the team with four interceptions and recorded 17 tackles.

The terms of the signing are not known.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news earlier Thursday that the Chiefs signed Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser to a deal worth $100,000 up front, which made Reaser the first AAF player sign with the NFL.

Between Reaser's and Bausby's pacts, Schefter relayed that Arizona Hotshots wide receiver Rashad Ross signed with the Carolina Panthers. The reporter also noted Memphis Express quarterback Brandon Silvers has a workout scheduled for next week with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

Like Bausby, these players have previous NFL experience.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Reaser in the fifth round in 2014, and he had a short tenure with the Chiefs in 2017 before the team released him in September 2018. Overall, Reaser played in 30 NFL games in which he made 38 tackles and forced two fumbles.

A four-year starter at Troy, Silvers went undrafted in 2018 but attended rookie minicamp with the Philadelphia Eagles before he landed in the AAF. Meanwhile, Ross was a member of several NFL practice squads and appeared in parts of three seasons for the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears.

The AAF cancelled the remainder of its inaugural season because it lacked proper financial backing.

In February, Tom Dundon, owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, invested $250 million into the developmental football league but pulled the plug less than two months later.

Following Tuesday's news, Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier talked to Mike Bianchi of the Sun-Sentinel regarding the league:

"Everyone was led to believe that the Alliance was well-funded and we could play three years without making any money and this, that and the other. Obviously, everything that was said was not very truthful. ... When the new owner came in, we thought we had financial backing and we'd be able to at least play out the season.

"We never thought it would end like this."

But it did, and while players such as Bausby, Reaser and Ross have secured NFL contracts, most AAF players are staring into an uncertain future without severance checks or a steady income.