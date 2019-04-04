Kansas' K.J. Lawson Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal After 2 Seasons with Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: K.J. Lawson #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures during the second half against the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks redshirt sophomore K.J. Lawson will transfer after two years with the program, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman

K.J. transferred to Kansas in April 2017 along with his brother Dedric after spending two years with the Memphis Tigers. The Lawson brothers had to sit out the 2017-18 campaign upon their arrival to Lawrence.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Will Wade, LSU Moving Toward Ending Standoff

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Will Wade, LSU Moving Toward Ending Standoff

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Iowa State's Wigginton Declares for NBA Draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Iowa State's Wigginton Declares for NBA Draft

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyle Guy Asked to Take Down Wedding Registry

    NCAA President: 'Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort...It’s certainly not a violation of NCAA rules'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kyle Guy Asked to Take Down Wedding Registry

    NCAA President: 'Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort...It’s certainly not a violation of NCAA rules'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    IU Freshman Romeo Langford to Enter Draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    IU Freshman Romeo Langford to Enter Draft

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report