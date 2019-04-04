Report: Will Wade Could Meet with LSU for 1st Time Since NCAA Corruption Scandal

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers' 2018-19 season ended in the Sweet 16 on March 29, but the biggest question surrounding the program is still without a resolution.

However, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the status of suspended head coach Will Wade could become clear soon as he and LSU "are working toward a meeting."

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university on March 8 after Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported an FBI wiretap caught Wade in conversation from 2017 about an "offer" to a recruit. The vagueness surrounding Wade's "offer" makes it unclear if he violated NCAA rules.

