Report: Will Wade Could Meet with LSU for 1st Time Since NCAA Corruption Scandal

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 4, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on during his team's game against the Saint Mary's Gaels at T-Mobile Arena on December 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers' 2018-19 season ended in the Sweet 16 on March 29, but the biggest question surrounding the program is still without a resolution. 

However, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustratedthe status of suspended head coach Will Wade could become clear soon as he and LSU "are working toward a meeting." 

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university on March 8 after Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported an FBI wiretap caught Wade in conversation from 2017 about an "offer" to a recruit. The vagueness surrounding Wade's "offer" makes it unclear if he violated NCAA rules. 

        

