Tottenham's Danny Rose Vents on Lack of Action Taken Against Racist Fans

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has said he "can't wait to see the back of" football because of the racism in the sport, per BBC Sport.



The player was racially abused while featuring for England in Montenegro, prompting Rose to criticise the punishments handed out by governing bodies, "When countries get fined what I probably spend on a night out in London what do you expect?"

Rose added: "How I programme myself is that I think I've got five or six more years left in football, and I just can't wait to see the back of it. Seeing how things are done in the game at the minute, you just have to get on with it. There is so much politics in football. I can't wait to see the back of it."

UEFA have charged Montenegro after racist chanting was heard by players and picked up by TV cameras. England manager Gareth Southgate also said he heard the abuse directed at Rose.

Montenegro could suffer a partial stadium closure if found guilty, with a potential fine to follow.

Rose further criticised the football authorities, comparing the punishment of racism to on-field dealings in the game.

"You see my manager [Mauricio Pochettino] get banned for two games for just being confrontational against [referee] Mike Dean at Burnley—but a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's a bit of a farce."

Montenegro's case is set to be heard by UEFA on May 16.