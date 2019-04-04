The Miz on John Oliver's Criticism of WWE: 'I've Gotten Everything' I've Wanted

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 09: The Miz attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Miz brushed off criticism leveled against WWE by HBO's John Oliver during the latter's show, Last Week Tonight.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, The Miz said he's happy with his career and that he has "gotten everything I've ever wanted from WWE and more."

The Miz is a former world champion, and his profile has risen exponentially over the last few years. He's arguably one of the biggest stars on the active roster.

His comments came after Oliver used Last Week Tonight to shine a light on WWE's treatment of its wrestlers. Among other things, he talked about how the performers are independent contractors and don't receive health insurance beyond rehabilitation for injuries they suffered in the ring (warning: contains profanity).

For wrestling fans, Oliver didn't break any new ground. Those who don't follow WWE may have had their eyes opened, though. The timing of the segment probably wasn't a coincidence, either, since it came a week before Sunday's WrestleMania 35. 

WWE issued a statement, saying Oliver "simply ignored the facts" and that the company had responded to the show's producers "refuting every point in his one-sided presentation," per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.    

Related

    Full WrestleMania Projections for Each Champ 🔮

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Full WrestleMania Projections for Each Champ 🔮

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Possible Options for Cena's Role at WrestleMania

    WWE logo
    WWE

    5 Possible Options for Cena's Role at WrestleMania

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside One of the Greatest Mania Stories of All Time

    How Triple H, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels crafted an epic saga we may never see matched

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Inside One of the Greatest Mania Stories of All Time

    How Triple H, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels crafted an epic saga we may never see matched

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Was Biggest Winner on Road to WrestleMania?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Who Was Biggest Winner on Road to WrestleMania?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report