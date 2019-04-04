The Miz on John Oliver's Criticism of WWE: 'I've Gotten Everything' I've Wanted

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Miz brushed off criticism leveled against WWE by HBO's John Oliver during the latter's show, Last Week Tonight.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, The Miz said he's happy with his career and that he has "gotten everything I've ever wanted from WWE and more."

The Miz is a former world champion, and his profile has risen exponentially over the last few years. He's arguably one of the biggest stars on the active roster.

His comments came after Oliver used Last Week Tonight to shine a light on WWE's treatment of its wrestlers. Among other things, he talked about how the performers are independent contractors and don't receive health insurance beyond rehabilitation for injuries they suffered in the ring (warning: contains profanity).

For wrestling fans, Oliver didn't break any new ground. Those who don't follow WWE may have had their eyes opened, though. The timing of the segment probably wasn't a coincidence, either, since it came a week before Sunday's WrestleMania 35.

WWE issued a statement, saying Oliver "simply ignored the facts" and that the company had responded to the show's producers "refuting every point in his one-sided presentation," per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.