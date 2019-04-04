Knicks, Clippers, Hawks, Mavericks Use Voluntary Blood Tests to Gauge Players

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks are going to great lengths to gain a better understanding of their players' physical well-being.

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov reported Thursday the four teams are using blood testing "in hopes of understanding how [players'] bodies respond to the grind of a long season and how to maximize their play." More specifically, the blood tests could inform a player whether he needs more sleep and if he's absorbing the requisite amount of vitamins and minerals.

According to Vorkunov, the National Basketball Players Association "is currently in discussions with the NBA" about the practice, which remains voluntary. The teams can't compel players to undergo blood tests.

However, all players are required by the league to complete blood testing for human growth hormone, a process that began with the start of the 2015-16 season after the league and players' union reached an agreement.

Baxter Holmes and Tom Haberstroh wrote for ESPN.com in 2016 how the demands on players have never been higher, which led to a steady uptick in injuries. Starting in 2017, the NBA extended the regular season by a week in order to give players a few more days off and cut down on back-to-backs.

Especially with the NBA and the players' union already talking about the issue, it seems likely that blood testing could become more widely used across the league over the next few years.