Cowboys News: David Irving Says Jason Garrett 'Uncomfortable' with Black Players

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 21: David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins during the game at FedExField on October 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 20-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving called out Jason Garrett in a radio interview Thursday, saying the coach is not comfortable with "people of color."

"It's not just one person who doesn't get along with him. It's a lot of people," Irving told Damon Amendolara of CBS Sports Radio (h/t Dallas Morning News). "I feel—if I could say anthing—I feel like he needs to be more comfortable with people of color, to be honest with you. This is a league where there's a lot of people of color around and you're gonna have to deal with us. And if you don't know how to talk with us or relate to us, I don't know. It's a tough position. 

"We just never along and he's the only person I haven't got along with in pretty much all my career as a football [player]. Him and [former Iowa State head coach Paul] Rhodes."

Irving added: "I think it's a little uncomfortable for him. Not to say the man's racist. He's definitely not racist, do not get me wrong. I don't know, it's just, maybe he's socially awkward."

Irving retired from the NFL in March amid multiple failures of the league's drug policy. He spent his entire four-year career with the Cowboys but was limited to 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and positive drug tests.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

