Former Packers, Bears Pro Bowl OL Josh Sitton Retires After 11 Seasons

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

Green Bay Packers guard Josh Sitton (71) on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns in Green Bay, Wis., Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Former All-Pro offensive lineman Josh Sitton has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL

Appearing on ESPN Milwaukee's Wilde and Tausch, Sitton said he was walking away from football on the same day his wife gave birth to the couple's son:

Sitton became a free agent last month after being released by the Miami Dolphins. The 32-year-old played one game last season due to a torn rotator cuff suffered in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Sitton was one of the NFL's best guards while playing for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times in five years from 2012-16 and was a member of the All-Pro first team in 2014. 

Injuries became a problem for Sitton over the past three years. He missed 21 games from 2016-18 after sitting out twice from 2009-15. 

A fourth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2008, Sitton became a full-time starter in his second season. He was part of the Green Bay team that beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.  

Related

    Draft's Hottest Trade Spots 👀

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Draft's Hottest Trade Spots 👀

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Under-the-Radar Moves That Will Have a Big Impact

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Under-the-Radar Moves That Will Have a Big Impact

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    How Huge Egos Destroyed the Packers

    - Rodgers: The self-entitled QB - McCarthy: The attention-seeking HC - Ex-Packers take us inside the downfall of Green Bay ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Huge Egos Destroyed the Packers

    - Rodgers: The self-entitled QB - McCarthy: The attention-seeking HC - Ex-Packers take us inside the downfall of Green Bay ➡️

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into April

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into April

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report