Former Packers, Bears Pro Bowl OL Josh Sitton Retires After 11 Seasons

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Former All-Pro offensive lineman Josh Sitton has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Appearing on ESPN Milwaukee's Wilde and Tausch, Sitton said he was walking away from football on the same day his wife gave birth to the couple's son:

Sitton became a free agent last month after being released by the Miami Dolphins. The 32-year-old played one game last season due to a torn rotator cuff suffered in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Sitton was one of the NFL's best guards while playing for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times in five years from 2012-16 and was a member of the All-Pro first team in 2014.

Injuries became a problem for Sitton over the past three years. He missed 21 games from 2016-18 after sitting out twice from 2009-15.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2008, Sitton became a full-time starter in his second season. He was part of the Green Bay team that beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.