Raiders Rumors: Seth Roberts Released by OAK After 5 Seasons with Team

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders continued making adjustments to their wide receiver depth chart Thursday, releasing veteran Seth Roberts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.5 million in base salary next season. He recorded a career-high 45 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

The Raiders have completely revamped their receiving corps this offseason by trading for Antonio Brown and signing Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant. Roberts likely would have struggled to find playing time as the team's fourth or fifth receiver and may have wound up even farther down the depth chart if Oakland takes a wideout early or Marcell Ateman continues developing.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters in March that he wants to have "the best receiving corps in football."

"I don't see why we couldn't be (that)," Williams said. "Obviously it's going to take some time to get used to each other and get the offense down. But I don't see any reason why we couldn't be the best receivers group in the league."

Roberts shouldn't have any trouble attracting some level of interest in free agency. He's shown a deft ability to be productive underneath and has soft hands; his 45 receptions last season came on only 64 targets.