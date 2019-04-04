WrestleMania 35: Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan and Each Champ

WrestleMania 35: Full Projections for Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan and Each ChampApril 4, 2019
Almost all of WWE's titles will be defended at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, and there are likely different outcomes awaiting every champion who heads into the show with a belt.
Some title matches are far more straightforward to predict than others, and perhaps surprisingly, it is the two major championship bouts that look the most obvious to call.
Elsewhere, though, there's lots to consider. Multi-person matches aplenty make for some real unpredictability across the card and create the possibility of some real upsets being thrown up.
Here's a look at how every title match currently scheduled for The Show of Shows is likely to go down.
The Usos
In a match created only days before WrestleMania, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos will defend their titles against the teams of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bar, and Ricochet and Aleister Black.
It's difficult to know what to make of The Usos' chances of retaining the belts, too.
While The Bar feel like the outsiders given the number of title opportunities they've had, the fact there are two other newly established teams in the mix makes things interesting.
Ricochet and Black may eventually settle on Raw considering their popularity, but it's the team of Rusev and Nakamura that is most fascinating.
In truth, WWE needs to find a purpose for the team, who were put together without any real reasoning.
So what better way than to give them a shot with the titles and allowing them to feud with The Usos in the long term? It would be a surprise, but it may just work.
Prediction: The Usos lose via pinfall to Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Sasha Banks and Bayley
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will get their first WrestleMania appearance in a match that looks to have all the hallmarks of something impressive.
While most of the spotlight in women's division will be on the blockbuster main event, expect Sasha Banks and Bayley to put on an impressive showing as they defend the titles against The IIconics, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, plus the team of Nia Tax and Tamina.
But who wins?
With Phoenix very much a part-time competitor, it feels smart to rule her and Natalya out of a long-term run with the belts. Jax and Tamina have had their shot, which leaves the champions and The IIconics.
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay's time will come, but for now, this should be about The Boss 'n' Hug Connection continuing with the belts.
Prediction: Sasha Banks and Bayley win via pinfall.
Samoa Joe
Of all the champions heading into WrestleMania, it's fairly clear Samoa Joe is the one who is yet to really pick up any sort of momentum with his belt.
The Samoan Submission Specialist has only held the United States Championship for a matter of weeks, so it's hard to imagine him dropping it any time soon.
Granted, Rey Mysterio is a formidable opponent, and the clash in styles between the two should make for one of the most enjoyable matches on the WrestleMania card.
But the chances of Mysterio taking the title from Joe? At this stage, they look fairly slim.
Prediction: Samoa Joe wins via submission.
Bobby Lashley
There's been a significant amount of back-and-forth in the rivalry between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley, but it looks like WrestleMania will be the final stop for their feud.
The Irishman's defeat to Lashley on March 11 to surrender the Intercontinental Championship was a surprise, but it has enabled WWE and Balor to bring back The Demon for the biggest pay-per-view of the year—that alone must surely stack the odds heavily in Balor's favor.
Balor rarely comes up short when The Demon is introduced, and the smart money will surely have to be on the Irishman seeing off Lashley once and for all and moving forward as IC champ.
Where The Almighty goes next, though, is anyone's guess.
Prediction: Lashley loses via pinfall.
Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair
It's been one hell of a ride to get to WrestleMania 35's main event.
There have been more twists and turns than fans will care to remember, not least Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Championship on March 26, leading to Mania's main event becoming a Winner-Takes-All showdown between Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.
But don't be surprised if both champions surrender their titles this weekend.
Rousey's WWE future looks unclear, so it's a safe bet she will drop the Raw women's belt, with Lynch definitely the favorite at this stage. But with Flair in the match, it also means Rowdy can avoid taking the pin, thus perhaps continuing her run on Raw and setting up a feud with The Man at a later date.
It's definitely the pick WWE fans will want, and don't be surprised if the company provides it.
Prediction: Becky Lynch wins via submission.
Daniel Bryan
It's hard not to draw similarities between Kofi Kingston's rise to the WWE Championship picture at this year's WrestleMania and Daniel Bryan's push to a similar position five years ago.
This weekend, the WWE champion is very much the enemy in the eyes of the fans, as the New Day member aims to win a major singles title for the first time in his career.
But what are the chances of Bryan dropping the belt he's made his own in recent months? In truth, quite high.
This is WrestleMania after all, a show in which dreams are made real and huge storylines are given significant finales.
So with that in mind, don't be surprised if Bryan has to take a back seat at The Showcase of the Immortals to allow Kingston to claim the spotlight his recent push and long WWE career deserve.
Prediction: Bryan loses via pinfall.
Brock Lesnar
There's no doubt that of all the title reigns heading into WrestleMania on Sunday, it's Brock Lesnar's which should be most likely to come to an end.
The Beast Incarnate has had a reign of terror with the Universal Championship across two different stints, and with a challenger as credible as Seth Rollins in his way this weekend, it is the right time for him to pass the title on.
It's not that Lesnar's run has been terrible on the screen, but his lack of consistent TV time has severely hampered the prestige of Raw's major championship for years now.
It doesn't matter how WWE reaches the verdict at WrestleMania: whether it's controversial, clean or any other variation of a loss. But The Beast has to take the defeat and allow Rollins to win the Universal Championship and try to put some momentum behind it.
Prediction: Lesnar loses.