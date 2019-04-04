Video: Ex-NFL Star Shawne Merriman 'Would Definitely' Fight WWE's Batista in MMA

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman said Wednesday that he has interest in fighting WWE Superstar Batista under the banner of his new MMA promotion.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Merriman discussed his desire to step inside the cage with The Animal and added that he would "definitely" do it if given the opportunity:

"He looks good, man. I know that people will watch that," Merriman. "I know people wanna see that. If he was down to do it, I would do it in a second. I wouldn't even question that one."

Merriman started an MMA promotion called Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and hasn't ruled out competing in a fight in his own right.

The 34-year-old Merriman was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL First Team All-Pro as a member of the then-San Diego Chargers. He also has some history in the world of MMA, as he signed with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation.

Merriman never fought for the promotion, but now that he is in control of his own company, that could change.

The 50-year-old Batista is primarily an actor, but he is returning to the ring Sunday at WrestleMania 35 for a No Holds Barred match against Triple H.

Merriman offered the following message to Batista regarding his interest in locking horns in a professional MMA fight: "Hey Batista, if you're watching this dude, we're both from the DMV area. I got mad love and respect for you. I know you been around the game a long time, and people wanna see it. Come on. I'll be ready."

Batista is no novice in the cage, as he beat Vince Lucero in his first and only pro MMA bout for CES MMA in 2012. The Animal won that fight by knockout in the first round.

While there is no guarantee that Merriman's promotion will be successful given how many alternatives there are in the MMA world, including UFC, Bellator and ONE Championship, a card headlined by Merriman vs. Batista would undoubtedly have the attention of NFL, WWE and MMA fans alike.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).